$146.40 Million in Sales Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will announce sales of $146.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.80 million to $149.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $170.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $712.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $701.80 million to $723.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $662.85 million, with estimates ranging from $636.00 million to $689.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.
Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. 2,743,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,301. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About Helix Energy Solutions Group
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.
