$146.40 Million in Sales Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will announce sales of $146.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.80 million to $149.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $170.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $712.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $701.80 million to $723.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $662.85 million, with estimates ranging from $636.00 million to $689.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,643.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 197,670 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 215.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 51,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 35,019 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 66.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 29,331 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 769.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 246,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 218,400 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. 2,743,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,301. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

