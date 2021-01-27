Refereum (RFR) Price Up 41% Over Last Week

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded 41% higher against the dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $18.22 million and $1.74 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00068710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.56 or 0.00933970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00051415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.03 or 0.04448095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015410 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017783 BTC.

About Refereum

RFR is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

