Enigma Price Tops $0.11 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $130,210.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enigma has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.22 or 0.00316803 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00032482 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003975 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000888 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $473.69 or 0.01527897 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,292,446 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,042,882 tokens. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

