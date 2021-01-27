Bitcoin Classic Hits Market Cap of $9,683.00 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $9,683.00 and $37,532.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00014490 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007522 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001100 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BXCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.