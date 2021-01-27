$976.42 Million in Sales Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to announce sales of $976.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $932.00 million. International Game Technology posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $3.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.42. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 81.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 22.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 568,049 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,173,000 after purchasing an additional 384,233 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 8.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,654,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 133,912 shares during the period.

International Game Technology stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. 2,659,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,364. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

