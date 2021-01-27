$976.42 Million in Sales Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to announce sales of $976.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $932.00 million. International Game Technology posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $3.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.
International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.42. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 81.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 22.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 568,049 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,173,000 after purchasing an additional 384,233 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 8.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,654,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 133,912 shares during the period.
International Game Technology stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. 2,659,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,364. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.
International Game Technology Company Profile
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.
