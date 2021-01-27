Nano (NANO) Price Hits $2.96 on Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Nano has a total market cap of $393.89 million and approximately $37.23 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $2.96 or 0.00009535 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,002.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,281.97 or 0.04135044 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.39 or 0.00404451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.50 or 0.01237006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.72 or 0.00524845 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.08 or 0.00416345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.37 or 0.00259250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00022622 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NANOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.