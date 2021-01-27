Analysts Expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to announce $1.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Hilltop reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 137%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hilltop.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTH shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hilltop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Hilltop during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Hilltop during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 47.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTH stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.20.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

