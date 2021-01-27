AXA SA (CS.PA) (CS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA: CS):

1/27/2021 – AXA SA (CS.PA) was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – AXA SA (CS.PA) was given a new €21.50 ($25.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – AXA SA (CS.PA) was given a new €24.84 ($29.22) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – AXA SA (CS.PA) was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – AXA SA (CS.PA) was given a new €24.20 ($28.47) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – AXA SA (CS.PA) was given a new €24.50 ($28.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – AXA SA (CS.PA) was given a new €23.28 ($27.39) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – AXA SA (CS.PA) was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – AXA SA (CS.PA) was given a new €27.50 ($32.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – AXA SA (CS.PA) was given a new €17.50 ($20.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – AXA SA (CS.PA) was given a new €22.44 ($26.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – AXA SA (CS.PA) was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CS traded up €0.09 ($0.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €18.86 ($22.18). 6,497,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.79. AXA SA has a one year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a one year high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

