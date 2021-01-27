Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.74. 18,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBCP. TheStreet raised Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

