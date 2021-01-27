SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). SailPoint Technologies posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

SAIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.77.

In other news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $93,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 7,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $314,606.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,304.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,867 shares of company stock worth $4,321,492. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46,022 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $4.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.63. 138,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,860. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,531.47 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.43. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $61.49.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

