PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.05-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69-1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.75.

PTC stock traded down $8.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.83. 1,064,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,362. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PTC has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $132.83.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.93 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $665,419.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,945.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $33,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,455.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,636 shares of company stock worth $2,011,261 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

