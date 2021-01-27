First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

Shares of BUSE traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.17. 244,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,502. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.13. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BUSE. TheStreet raised shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

