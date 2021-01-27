Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) released its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.10. The company had a trading volume of 55,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,003. The company has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $116.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.55.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

