Offshift Price Hits $1.79 on Top Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Offshift has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $283,369.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift token can now be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00005770 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Offshift has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,009.56 or 1.00181379 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00022768 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00027692 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000286 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Offshift Token Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

