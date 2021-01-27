$15.21 Million in Sales Expected for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) will post $15.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.30 million. Neuronetics posted sales of $17.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year sales of $48.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.78 million to $48.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $62.15 million, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $62.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neuronetics.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STIM. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair raised Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.72. 436,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,764. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $317.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.05.

In other news, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $54,065.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 150,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,582.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $138,122.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,564.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Neuronetics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 218.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 42,545 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neuronetics (STIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.