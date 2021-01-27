Vid (VI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $12,334.00

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Vid has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $12,334.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vid token can now be purchased for $0.0665 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vid has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vid alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00132672 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00291392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00069198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00069449 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00036477 BTC.

Vid Token Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,435,608 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation

Buying and Selling Vid

Vid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.