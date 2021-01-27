Pillar (PLR) Price Reaches $0.0243 on Major Exchanges

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Pillar has a market cap of $6.30 million and $159,352.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00068562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.01 or 0.00936930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00051334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,367.16 or 0.04416846 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015403 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017766 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

PLR is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars.

