BLAST Hits Market Cap of $43,856.16 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. BLAST has a market capitalization of $43,856.16 and $17.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007741 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003235 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000257 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000054 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 72.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000325 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,279,053 tokens. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Token Trading

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.