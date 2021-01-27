The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.46. The Hershey posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full-year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.25.

HSY traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.83.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,278 shares of company stock worth $788,231 over the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in The Hershey by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in The Hershey by 484.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 62,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

