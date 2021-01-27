Clean Yield Group Has $137,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

Walmart stock opened at $147.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.70 and a 200-day moving average of $141.16. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $417.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

