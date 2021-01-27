Brokerages Anticipate H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to Announce -$0.91 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will report earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.86). H&R Block reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,463,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,820 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,447,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,973 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 797,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 354,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 314.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 458,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 347,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRB traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $18.58. 9,030,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,278. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

