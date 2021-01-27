CRA Financial Services LLC Has $874,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,672 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after purchasing an additional 860,278 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,995,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $601,185,000 after purchasing an additional 300,035 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $511,715,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,779,684. The firm has a market cap of $225.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.