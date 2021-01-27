Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.45-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4-2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.73-0.78 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,710. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.68 and a 200-day moving average of $105.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $142.79.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $589.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.67.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 19,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $2,443,271.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,875,153.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 59,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total transaction of $7,315,701.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,904,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,389 shares of company stock worth $23,714,713. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.