Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has raised its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years.

NYSE:AJG traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,162. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

