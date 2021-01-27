Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

Ameriprise Financial has raised its dividend payment by 26.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $9.81 on Wednesday, reaching $201.46. 890,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,433. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.13 and a 200-day moving average of $172.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $214.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

