NewHold Investment (NASDAQ:NHIC) Trading Up 0.2%

NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) was up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 43,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 60,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NewHold Investment stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 1.91% of NewHold Investment as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

NewHold Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020.

