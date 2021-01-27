Caribbean Investment (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) Shares Down 1.8%

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF)’s share price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55.

About Caribbean Investment (OTCMKTS:BCBHF)

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. It operates through Financial Services and Corporate. It offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.