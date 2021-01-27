IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,787 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $113,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $2,572,740.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $8,978,874.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069 over the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $19.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $458.62. 9,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $488.41 and its 200-day moving average is $423.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.29, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $516.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

