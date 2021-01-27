Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Lowered by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.2% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $188,585,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after buying an additional 351,008 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,770,000 after buying an additional 331,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after purchasing an additional 157,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 149,086 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,630. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.94. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $210.49.

