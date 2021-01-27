Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Trading Up 1.5%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $145.72 and last traded at $144.95. 868 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.80.

KXSCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinaxis from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Kinaxis from $230.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.29.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.26.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.