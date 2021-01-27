Augustine Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 2.5% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDT traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.54. The stock had a trading volume of 193,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,318. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.48. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $121.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

