Sawyer & Company Inc Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 14,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA opened at $327.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.71 and a 200 day moving average of $331.46. The company has a market capitalization of $326.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $18,474,382.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,897,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,645,582.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 515,952 shares of company stock valued at $164,523,030 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.06.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

