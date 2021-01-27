Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AIAGY. Nord/LB raised shares of Aurubis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

AIAGY stock remained flat at $$42.00 during trading on Wednesday. Aurubis has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $44.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.97.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

