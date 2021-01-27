Stifel Nicolaus Increases Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) Price Target to $4.00

Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Clarus Securities increased their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of Greenbrook TMS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. 6,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,245. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. Greenbrook TMS has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. It offers transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders.

