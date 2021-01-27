Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SCFLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf raised Schaeffler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schaeffler from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.28. 860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.06. Schaeffler has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $8.28.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schaeffler will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.