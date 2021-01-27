Ryanair’s (RYAAY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RYAAY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of RYAAY traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,725. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.61. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $118.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,442 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Ryanair by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 80,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 35,429 shares during the period. 45.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

