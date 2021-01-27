Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 159.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EDVMF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Endeavour Mining from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of EDVMF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.43. 24,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,721. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $30.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

