Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.4% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VBR traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.36. 16,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,541. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.98.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.