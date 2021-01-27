Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $814,000 Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,538,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU traded down $5.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.79. 98,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,262. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.25 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.95.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.