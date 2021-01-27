ODEM (ODE) Trading 6.5% Lower This Week

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One ODEM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ODEM has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. ODEM has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and $538.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00068210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.73 or 0.00920874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00050532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.95 or 0.04389478 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017714 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODEM is odem.io

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

