-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will report ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.68). ION Geophysical posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.73). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ION Geophysical.
ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.83 million.
Shares of IO stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.64. 933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,881. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. The company has a market cap of $39.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 4.12. ION Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.
About ION Geophysical
ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.
