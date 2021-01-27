-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will report ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.68). ION Geophysical posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.73). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ION Geophysical.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.83 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 163,133 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 15,534 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IO stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.64. 933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,881. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. The company has a market cap of $39.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 4.12. ION Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ION Geophysical (IO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.