Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) will post $2.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the highest is $2.26 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies posted sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies will report full-year sales of $7.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Interpublic Group of Companies.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

Shares of IPG traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.71. 378,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,050. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,892,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633,544 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 36,733 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

