General Electric (NYSE:GE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

General Electric (NYSE:GE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.
NYSE:GE opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.
See Also: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.