General Electric (NYSE:GE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

General Electric (NYSE:GE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

NYSE:GE opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

