General Electric (NYSE:GE) Announces Earnings Results

General Electric (NYSE:GE) released its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:GE opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

