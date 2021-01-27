Sanders Morris Harris LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.8% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 168,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 54,097 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

