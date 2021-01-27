Islay Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 50,000.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises 1.0% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.54.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $5.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.43. 418,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,290,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.99. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

