ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPATF) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $18.70. Approximately 63,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 20,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPATF)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. It offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune and naive phage display production and screening; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR antibody manufacturing; antibody engineering; and antibody optimization and humanization.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.