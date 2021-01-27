Blue Star Gold Corp. (BAU.V) (CVE:BAU) Shares Up 5%

Blue Star Gold Corp. (BAU.V) (CVE:BAU) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 143,023 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 109,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.57 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25.

Blue Star Gold Corp. (BAU.V) Company Profile (CVE:BAU)

Blue Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut.

