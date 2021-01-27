The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) (LON:PEBB) Trading 0.8% Higher

The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) (LON:PEBB)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 131.49 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.70). 19,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 75,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129 ($1.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 118.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 100.49. The company has a market cap of £216.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.34.

Get The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Richard Anthony Law bought 64,078 shares of The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £83,301.40 ($108,833.81).

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the health and beauty, fast moving consumer goods, transport, technology, banking and finance, and charity sectors.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.