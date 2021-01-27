Prevention Insurance.Com (NASDAQ:PVNC) Trading Up 10%

Prevention Insurance.Com (NASDAQ:PVNC) shares were up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15.

Prevention Insurance.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:PVNC)

Prevention Insurance.Com does not have significant operations. The company intends to pursue a business combination through acquisition or merger with an existing company. Previously, it was engaged in health and life insurance agency business. The company was formerly known as Vita Plus Industries, Inc and changed its name to Prevention Insurance.Com in March 1999.

